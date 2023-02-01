1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

A Fundraiser To Save “World’s Ugliest Courthouse” In Joliet

February 1, 2023 9:05AM CST
Those who want to save the old Will County Courthouse from demolition are holding a fundraising, dubbed, “The World’s Ugliest Courthouse Kegger.” Held by Landmarks Illinois, it’s the first of two that will be held this month.  On Thursday, Feb 2nd, join Landmarks Illinois at the Joliet Historical Museum, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., tickets are $35 a person. The second to be held on February 11th at Mygrain, where particiapants will make hearts out of paper and heart bomb the courthouse.

For tickets click here

