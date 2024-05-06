A Gene Long Thought To Just Raise The Risk For Alzheimer’s May Cause Some Cases

WASHINGTON (AP) — For the first time, researchers have identified a genetic form of late-in-life Alzheimer’s disease.

Most cases of the mind-robbing disease occur after age 65.

A gene called APOE4 has long been considered a key risk factor.

But new research says if people inherit two copies of that gene it’s not just a risk — it appears to be the underlying cause.

About 15% of Alzheimer’s patients are thought to carry the gene pair.

Scientists say the distinction could have implications for both research and treatment.

The findings were published Monday in Nature Medicine.