A GoFundMe Page Set Up For The Family Of Chicago Woman Killed On I-55 In Bolingbrook

June 28, 2023 10:05AM CDT
GoFundMe set up for I-55 victim of hit and run crash

A GoFundMe page has been set up for a Chicago mother of two who was killed on northbound I-55 in Bolingbrook last week. It was on Friday, June 23rd at 3:23 a.m. when the driver of a vehicle pulled off to the shoulder on I-55 after running out of gas. The driver exited the vehicle with a passenger and that’s when a semi truck struck the two pedestrians on I-55’s shoulder and took off.

The Will County Coroner identified the driver as 28-year-old Perla Andrade-Garcia. She was pronounced deceased at the scene. Her passenger was taken to the hospital.

Andrade-Garcia leaves behind two children, according to her mother’s GoFundMe page for her daughter’s funeral expenses.

The driver of the semi has not been caught. Illinois State Police continue to investigate.

