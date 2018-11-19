A Good Soybean Crop But Illinois Farmers Stockpiling Their Harvest

A record harvest is expect to be set by Illinois Soybean Famers this year but who will buy the record harvest. Illinois Farms have lost their best customer in China, who recently imposed a 25% tax on American soybeans in response to U.S. sanctions on Chineese goods trigger a trade war between the two countries. As a result of the trade war Illinois hasn’t been able to sell all of the soybeans from last years harvest due to poor market price which means farmers have had to store the crop and don’t know for how long.

Will County farmer John Keifner tells WJOL that the federal government is providing assistance to farmers but the Chinese market will still be needed at some point to buy up all their bushels of soybeans.

A recent report from the USDA last September showed that U.S. Soybeans stockpiles have grown 45 percent from 2017 but in Illinois storage went up 124 percent with no end in sight.

Reporting with Even Bredeson