A Grant From IDOT Will Help Manhattan Police Department Conduct Additional Traffic Checks

The Manhattan Police Department announcing it has been awarded a Federal Fiscal Year 2024 Sustained Traffic Enforcement Program (STEP) grant to conduct additional traffic safety enforcement efforts. The STEP program focuses on high-visibility enforcement and strategies aimed at saving lives and preventing injuries by reducing traffic crashes.

“We’re pleased to receive this grant to step up our road safety efforts with the goal of saving lives,” said Chief Wold. “As of September 30 th , we have responded to 55 traffic accidents this year, including two fatal accidents in nearby jurisdictions. Our mission is to make travel safer by reducing accidents through directed, proactive patrols and to take enforcement action against those who choose to violate traffic laws.”

During the STEP grant year, which runs from Oct. 1, 2023, through Sept. 30, 2024, the Manhattan Police Department will conduct additional enforcement efforts to supplement mandatory and optional campaign enforcement dates scheduled during some of the deadliest times of the year. Overindulging at Halloween, Thanksgiving, and New Year’s celebrations contribute to many traffic crashes and fatalities in Illinois.

The additional efforts will focus on the leading contributory causes of crashes: speeding, impaired driving, electronic device use, failure to yield and disobeying traffic control signals, as well as occupant restraint violations.

The STEP grant is funded by federal highway safety funds administered by the Illinois Department of Transportation and has a maximum award amount of $50,000.