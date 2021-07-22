A Hot And Humid Weekend Ahead

TODAY: We’ll see a mixture of clouds and hazy sunshine, warmer and slightly more humid. High 84.
There could be a brief late afternoon thunder shower possible.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 70, with a slight chance of a shower.
Friday: Warmer and more humid. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87, with a slight chance for afternoon thunderstorm.
Saturday: Becoming hot and more humid. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90….Heat index 98.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 92….Heat index 100.
A slight chance for afternoon thunderstorms.
Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. Thunderstorms likely.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 88.