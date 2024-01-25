A Joliet West High School Teen Charged In School Threat And Gun Charges

A 15-year-old male was arrested, processed, and transported to the River Valley Justice Center for Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon (2 Counts), Defacing identification Marks on a Firearm (2 Counts), Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, and Disorderly Conduct.

On January 23, 2024, at 11:40 p.m., the Joliet Police Department was notified of a possible threat pertaining to Joliet West High School that had been posted to Snapchat. Upon further investigation, it was learned that a photo depicting two handguns had been posted in a Snapchat group chat typically used for students who are current freshman at Joliet West High School. Upon learning of the photo, the Joliet Police Detective assigned as a liaison to Joliet West High School immediately notified school administrators and security. An extra police presence was provided during arrival hours at the high school during the morning of January 24, 2024.

Following an extensive investigation of the incident, the 15-year-old male was identified as the suspect who created the Snapchat post. It was determined that this male is a current student at Joliet West High School. Detectives responded to the student’s home in the 400 block of South Desplaines Street, and he was placed into custody without incident. Following a search of the student’s bedroom, Detectives recovered two loaded handguns. The serial numbers on the handguns appeared to be defaced. These handguns were the same guns depicted in the Snapchat post.