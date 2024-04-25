A Man Walking With A Woman In Joliet Is Shot Overnight

Joliet Police investigating after officers responded to the area of Water Street and Munroe Street for a report of shots fired at 121:47 a.m. on April 25th. Upon arrival, Officers located a 21-year-old male who had sustained a single non-life-threatening gunshot wound to his arm.

Officers learned that the victim was shot while walking with a 20-year-old female near Munroe Street and Water Street.

The female was not struck by the gunfire. It is believed the gunfire came from a dark colored sedan in the area.

The victim was transported to Ascension St Joseph Medical Center by the Joliet Fire Department for treatment of his injury.

Anyone with video footage or information related to this shooting is encouraged to contact the Joliet Police Department Investigation Division at 815-724-3020. They can also contact Will

County Crime Stoppers at 800-323-6734 or online at https://crimestoppersofwillcounty.org/ if they wish to remain anonymous.