A Motorcyclist Thrown From His Bike Following Crash In Joliet

On June 11, 2024, at 4:00 p.m., Joliet Police Officers responded to the intersection of Plainfield Road and Voyager Lane for a traffic crash with injuries that involved a motorcycle. A preliminary investigation of this crash determined the following: A Volkswagen Atlas driven by a female (39, Romeoville) was eastbound on Plainfield Road at Voyager Lane in the left turn lane. The Volkswagen initiated a left turn towards northbound Voyager Lane and collided with a Suzuki motorcycle driven by a male (19, Joliet) that was westbound on Plainfield Road at Voyager Lane, traveling at a high rate of speed. The male was thrown from the motorcycle following the collision. It is believed that the intersection’s stoplight was turning red from yellow at the time of the crash.

The motorcyclist was transported to Ascension St Joseph Medical Center by the Joliet Fire Department with life threatening injuries. The male was later transferred to Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood, Illinois for further medical treatment. No other injuries were reported.

The roadway was closed for several hours as Officers reconstructed the crash scene. No citations have been issued as this crash remains under investigation by the Joliet Police Department Traffic Unit. Anyone with video footage or information regarding this crash is encouraged to contact the Joliet Police Department Traffic Unit at (815)724-3193.

Joliet Police press release