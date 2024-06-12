1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

A Motorcyclist Thrown From His Bike Following Crash In Joliet

June 12, 2024 5:14AM CDT
Share
A Motorcyclist Thrown From His Bike Following Crash In Joliet
Plainfield & Voyager crash/js

On June 11, 2024, at 4:00 p.m., Joliet Police Officers responded to the  intersection of Plainfield Road and Voyager Lane for a traffic crash with injuries that involved a  motorcycle. A preliminary investigation of this crash determined the following: A Volkswagen Atlas driven by a female (39, Romeoville) was eastbound on Plainfield Road at Voyager Lane in  the left turn lane. The Volkswagen initiated a left turn towards northbound Voyager Lane and  collided with a Suzuki motorcycle driven by a male (19, Joliet) that was westbound on Plainfield  Road at Voyager Lane, traveling at a high rate of speed. The male was thrown from the  motorcycle following the collision. It is believed that the intersection’s stoplight was turning  red from yellow at the time of the crash.  

The motorcyclist was transported to Ascension St Joseph Medical Center by the Joliet Fire  Department with life threatening injuries. The male was later transferred to Loyola University  Medical Center in Maywood, Illinois for further medical treatment. No other injuries were  reported.  

The roadway was closed for several hours as Officers reconstructed the crash scene. No citations  have been issued as this crash remains under investigation by the Joliet Police Department  Traffic Unit. Anyone with video footage or information regarding this crash is encouraged to  contact the Joliet Police Department Traffic Unit at (815)724-3193. 

Joliet Police press release

Popular Posts

1

Will County Coroner Identifies Man Shot Multiple Times
2

Republicans Walk Out Of Will County Board Meeting
3

More Juveniles Come Forward With Abuse Accusations
4

Strong Storms Roll In This Afternoon And Evening
5

New Lenox Man Fatally Struck By Semi Leaving Will County ADF Identified by Coroner

Recent Posts