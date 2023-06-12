A Naperville School Makes List Of Top 50 Public High Schools In America

Governor Pritzker is congratulating ten Illinois public high schools that made the nation’s best public high schools. The ranking by 247wallst.com looked at academics but also culture and diversity as well as extracurricular activities find rank the best public high schools.

45. Lake Forest High School, Lake Forest

43. New Trier Township High School, Winnetka and Northfield

42. Vernon Hills High School, Vernon Hills

34. William Fremd High School, Palatine

31. Glenbrook North High School, Northbrook

30. Neuqua Valley High School, Naperville

29. Glenbrook South High School, Glenview

25. Hinsdale Central High School, Hinsdale

9. Adlai E. Stevenson High School, Lincolnshire

3. University of Illinois High School, Urbana

Rounding out the top two schools are High Technology High School in Middletown Township in N.J. and North Carolina School of Science and Mathematics in Durham.