1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

A Naperville School Makes List Of Top 50 Public High Schools In America

June 12, 2023 10:41AM CDT
Share
A Naperville School Makes List Of Top 50 Public High Schools In America
AlphaMedia file photo

Governor Pritzker is congratulating ten Illinois public high schools that made the nation’s best public high schools. The ranking by 247wallst.com looked at academics but also culture and diversity as well as extracurricular activities find rank the best public high schools.

45. Lake Forest High School, Lake Forest
43. New Trier Township High School, Winnetka and Northfield
42. Vernon Hills High School, Vernon Hills
34. William Fremd High School, Palatine
31. Glenbrook North High School, Northbrook
30. Neuqua Valley High School, Naperville
29. Glenbrook South High School, Glenview
25. Hinsdale Central High School, Hinsdale
9. Adlai E. Stevenson High School, Lincolnshire
3. University of Illinois High School, Urbana

Rounding out the top two schools are High Technology High School in Middletown Township in N.J. and North Carolina School of Science and Mathematics in Durham.

Popular Posts

1

Joliet, State Police Conducting Massive Manhunt on the Near Westside
2

Murder In Joliet Tuesday Night
3

UPDATE: Three In Custody Following Earlier Activity, Shelter-In-Place Still In Effect
4

Shelter In Place Issued For A Perimeter On Joliet's West Side
5

Joliet Woman Arrested On Multiple Charges

Recent Posts