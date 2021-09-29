Weather Alert
A Plea For Help Following a Devastating Fire At St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Beecher
Sep 29, 2021 @ 10:41am
Church rubble/photo Karen Haave/Farmers Weekly Review.
Help St. Paul’s Beecher Rebuild.
A devastating fire destroyed the 165-year-old
St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Beecher
on September 19. A fund has been created at First Community Bank & Trust in Beecher. The name of the fund is St. Paul’s Church Fire Restoration. Cause of the blaze is not know. At the time of the fire the church was holding an outdoor Oktoberfest. No one was injured.
The
Beecher Fire Protection
district is donating 100 percent of its proceeds from their annual Pancake Breakfast on
Sunday, Oct. 3
, to the church. The breakfast will be at the Beecher Fire Station, 711 Penfield St., from 8 a.m. to noon.
St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Beecher
Courtesy St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Beecher prior to the devastating fire
