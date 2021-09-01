      Weather Alert

A Rocking Night At The Rialto For The First Illinois Rock & Roll Hall Fame Inductees

Sep 1, 2021 @ 6:44am
Kevin Cronin - REO Speedwagon

A nearly sold out crowd rocked the night away for the first class of the Illinois Rock & Roll Museum Hall of Fame at the Rialto Square Theatre. Music, video and anecdotes weaved together for a night of legendary artists who performed and DJ’s who played their songs with Illinois ties.

REO Speedwagon was part of the first class and Kevin Cronin performed with the band The Millennials.

Other inductees include, blues legends like Buddy Guy and Muddy Waters, disc jockeys Larry Lujack and Dick Biondi, WLS radio, Chess Records, plus The Buckinghams, Ides of March, Cheap Trick, and  Chicago. 

Performances by Dennis Tufano from the Buckinghams, Ides of March, New Colony Six, and two-time Grammy nominated artist and American blues legend John Primer

The museum is expected to be open in Joliet later this year.

Kevin Cronin – REO Speedwagon
Kevin Cronin – REO Speedwagon
Ides of March
Ides of March
Ides of March
Muddy Waters
Muddy Waters Jr.
Buddy Guy

Dennis Tufano/The Buckinghams

Chicago
Rick Nielson/Cheap Trick
Rilato
Scott Slocum at Illinois Rock & Roll Hall of Fame ceremony at the Rialto
