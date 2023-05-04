A Shorewood Man Pulls Over A Vehicle For Minor Fender Bender Then Shoots Gun

A Shorewood man arrested for reckless discharge of a firearm, aggravated assault and reckless conduct. It was on May 1, at 2:41 p.m. when Joliet Police officers responded to the 400 block of Campbell Street for a report of a man pointing a handgun at another male. Upon arrival, it was determined that while in the parking lot of GameStop in the 2400 block of West Jefferson Street, a BMW with two occupants had accidentally backed into 63-year old Leif Eckersberg’s vehicle, a Lincoln MKZ.

The male driver and male passenger of the BMW then left the scene without providing information. Officers learned that Eckersberg then followed the BMW in his own vehicle to the area of the 400 block of Campbell Street where the BMW pulled over. Once the males exited the BMW, it is believed that Eckersberg exited his own vehicle, drew a handgun, and fired one round in the air before pointing the handgun at the males. The driver of the vehicle fled the area, however, the passenger remained on the scene at gunpoint.

Officers on the scene placed Eckersberg of Shorewood into custody without incident. A loaded handgun and a spent shell casing were recovered from the scene. It was determined that Eckersberg held an active concealed carry license at the time of this incident.