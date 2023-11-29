1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

A Six-Planet Solar System In Perfect Synchrony Has Been Found In The Milky Way

November 29, 2023 2:44PM CST
This image provided by NASA shows an artist’s illustration of the Tess telescope. Astronomers have discovered six planets orbiting a bright nearby star in perfect rhythmic harmony. They say it's a rare, frozen-in-time cosmic wonder that can help explain how solar systems across the galaxy came to be. The compact in-sync system, announced Wednesday, is 100 light-years away. (NASA via AP)

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — Astronomers have discovered six planets orbiting a bright, nearby star in perfect synchrony like a grand cosmic orchestra.

The rare find can help explain how solar systems across the Milky Way galaxy came to be.

Scientists made the announcement on Wednesday.

A pair of planet-hunting satellites by NASA and the European Space Agency teamed up for the observations.

The planets are two to three times the size of Earth, but made mostly of gas.

None of the planets are within the star’s so-called habitable zone.

