A Surge Of Black Moths Reported In Will County But Are They Dangerous?

Have you seen a few too many black moths lately? Will County residents have been experiencing large populations of black moths around their homes. Master Gardener with the University of Illinois Extension Nancy Kuhajda has fielded dozens of calls from concerned residents. In their caterpillar stage they can be a danger to agriculture but in the adult stage they are harmless.

If the moths are getting into your home, shut off the lights outside on your porch or deck as they are attracted to light.

The moths don’t bite, don’t sting and in a few weeks they should all be gone according to Kuhajda.

The reason they’re called Black Snout is because they’re the “Jimmy Durante” of moths as they have big noses. But again they are harmless.