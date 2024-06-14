Go To Springfield To see The Biggest Route 66 Sign

The biggest sign along Route 66 is going to get bigger. Motorheads Bar and Grill, Museum and Entertainment Complex in Springfield, Illinois is getting a giant to hold up the Motorheads 66 sign between two huge gas pumps. It’s expected to be unveiled this July. The Giant will be 26 feet high and the gas pump nearly 20 feet. The picture above is an artist rendering. Notice the 6′ man to the right beside the gas pumps to get a feel for the scale of this installment.