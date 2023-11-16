1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

A Warm Welcome With Balloons Greet the LTHS D205 Freshmen Class at Lincoln-Way North High School

November 16, 2023 5:49AM CST
Share
A Warm Welcome With Balloons Greet the LTHS D205 Freshmen Class at Lincoln-Way North High School
Balloons greet Lockport Students at Lincoln-Way North

It was a warm welcome with signs and balloons on Wednesday to greet the Lockport Central High School freshman to Lincoln-Way North.

Nearly 900 freshmen students are resuming in-person learning after having eLearning for a week due to the classroom ceiling collapse at Lockport Township High School Central Campus. 

Buses take Lockport Central Students to Lincoln-Way North
Lincoln-Way North
Gym at Lincoln-Way North

Wednesday, November 15, 2023, buses arrived at approximately 8 AM, school starts at 8:15 AM

LTHS D205 administration, staff and teachers lined up on the main hallway from the auditorium to the gym to welcome students for a morning assembly.

Popular Posts

1

Coworkers Showering At Man's House Were Allegedly Videotaped
2

Accident on I-80 leaves truckdriver trapped in vehicle
3

Accident in Joliet Closes Part of Theodore Street
4

Sixteen Year Old Morris High School Student Dies Following Single Vehicle Crash
5

17-Year-Old Charged as Adult in Joliet Homicide

Recent Posts