A Warm Welcome With Balloons Greet the LTHS D205 Freshmen Class at Lincoln-Way North High School

It was a warm welcome with signs and balloons on Wednesday to greet the Lockport Central High School freshman to Lincoln-Way North.

Nearly 900 freshmen students are resuming in-person learning after having eLearning for a week due to the classroom ceiling collapse at Lockport Township High School Central Campus.



Wednesday, November 15, 2023, buses arrived at approximately 8 AM, school starts at 8:15 AM

LTHS D205 administration, staff and teachers lined up on the main hallway from the auditorium to the gym to welcome students for a morning assembly.