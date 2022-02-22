      Weather Alert

A Will County City is dubbed the safest in America

Feb 22, 2022 @ 10:04am
Naperville/md

A new study says an Illinois city is the safest in America. MoneyGeek analyzed FBI crime statistics in 297 cities around the country to calculate the cost of crime in each area, which includes impacts to victims, the loss of stolen property and medical bills. The study found the safest city, ranked by cost of crime per capita, is Naperville, at $187 per capita. On the other end of the spectrum, St. Louis was the most dangerous at over $11,000 per capita.

Naperville straddles both Will and DuPage counties.

Illinois Radio Network

