A Young Woman From Lockport Dies Following Head On Crash In Homer Glen

A Lockport teenager is dead and one person is in critical condition following a late night crash in Homer Glen.

Will County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a three-vehicle accident Wednesday, October 4th at 11:42 p.m. The accident occurred in the 17000 block of S. Cedar Road in Homer Glen. It was determined that a head-on crash occurred and then a second crash occurred a short time later with a single vehicle crashing into the head-on crash in the roadway.

Homer Township Fire was on scene working to extricate the driver of a 2009 Nissan SUV, driven by a female, 42-year-old Lockport resident, and the driver of a 2004 Dodge sedan, driven by a female, 18-year-old, Lockport resident. The 18-year-old was deceased at the scene. Will County Coroner has identified her as Abigail F. Thomas of Lockport.

The 42-year-old was transported to Silver Cross Hospital where she remains in critical condition.

Initial reports indicate that the Nissan was traveling southbound on Cedar Road and crossed over the center line into the northbound lane. The Dodge was traveling northbound and the two vehicles hit head-on. A short time later, after the crash, a 2010 Cadillac, driven by a female Lockport resident, with her husband in the passenger seat, were driving northbound on Cedar when they came upon the crash. No lights were illuminating from the two vehicles and by the time the driver of the Cadillac saw the crash she could not stop before colliding into the rear of the Dodge. The Cadillac then left the roadway and slid into a ditch. The wife and husband were transported to Silver Cross, treated, and released with minor injuries.