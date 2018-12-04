AA: Security Footage Shows Woman In Wheelchair Not Abandoned

American Airlines says they have information that contradicts claims that a woman was left stranded in her wheelchair at O’Hare International Airport for hours after her flight was canceled. Sixty-seven-year-old Olimpia Warsaw was supposed to leave Friday on a flight to Detroit, but her son says the flight was cancelled and a porter was supposed to take her to a hotel for the night. The son adds the porter’s shift ended and he just left his mother. But in a statement to the Chicago Tribune, American said they reviewed closed-circuit television footage that showed Warsaw was dropped off in the terminal at 12:30 a.m. and a family member arrived to pick her up at 1:13 a.m.