AA: Security Footage Shows Woman In Wheelchair Not Abandoned
By Evan Bredeson
|
Dec 4, 2018 @ 11:58 AM
(AP Photo/M. Spencer Green, file)

American Airlines says they have information that contradicts claims that a woman was left stranded in her wheelchair at O’Hare International Airport for hours after her flight was canceled.  Sixty-seven-year-old Olimpia Warsaw was supposed to leave Friday on a flight to Detroit, but her son says the flight was cancelled and a porter was supposed to take her to a hotel for the night.  The son adds the porter’s shift ended and he just left his mother.  But in a statement to the Chicago Tribune, American said they reviewed closed-circuit television footage that showed Warsaw was dropped off in the terminal at 12:30 a.m. and a family member arrived to pick her up at 1:13 a.m.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Joliet Names Al Roechner New Chief of Police Band Director and Music Teacher Arrested for Child Pornography Satanic Sculpture Goes On Display At Illinois Statehouse Governor-Elect Pritzker Talks About Higher Minimum Wage Bolingbrook Remembers Visit From Vice President George H.W. Bush 30 Years Ago Joliet Officially Gets New Police Chief Tonight
Comments