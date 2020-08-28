AAA, State Police Reminding Drivers not to Hang Masks on Rearview Mirrors
Illinois State Police/DeAnn Falat
The AAA auto group and Illinois State Police are reminding drivers not to hang their faces coverings and masks from their rearview mirrors. While both groups continue to encourage people to wear face coverings to help control the spread of the Coronavirus, it is illegal to hang anything from the mirrors. Police say the size and movement of the mask could distract drivers or even block them from seeing a pedestrian in the road. Drivers could be fined up to 164-dollars if they receive a citation.