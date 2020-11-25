AAP, IDPH Say COVID-19 On Rise In Children
The American Academy of Pediatrics and the Illinois Department of Public Health say the number of children who have contracted COVID-19 is on the rise. IDPH officials say over 95-thousand-200 Illinois children have tested positive for the virus and one person under age 20 has died. A report released this month by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says there have also been more pediatric emergency mental health visits as children adjust to social isolation and other changes, including the fear of getting sick.