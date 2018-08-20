Former west-central Illinois congressman Aaron Schock is getting a new judge in his corruption case. The judge who was assigned to hear the case was banned last week from hearing Schock’s case, and any other that involves the federal government after emails showed that he spoke with someone inside the U.S. Attorney’s office. Schock is accused of lying on congressional and campaign spending accounts to fuel a lavish lifestyle.
Aaron Schock Judge Banned From Government Cases
Aug 20, 2018 @ 11:10 AM