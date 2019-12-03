Abduction And Robbery In New Lenox Compared To Frankfort Crime
Photos Provided By the Will County Sheriff's Office
Will County’s Sheriff’s office is investigating two similar cases of armed abductions within weeks of each other. The most recent incident involved a New Lenox man who was robbed at gunpoint and taken against his will on Friday. Police say the victim was forced into an SUV and rode with four men wearing ski mask as they made purchases using the victim’s credit card before he was dropped off in Indiana. Meanwhile, Frankfort police reported a similar incident on November 16th involving a woman who was forced to withdraw cash while at an ATM and was driven around in her vehicle as he abductors made purchases with her bank card.