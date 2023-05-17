1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

Abortion Pill Case Moves To Appeals Court, On Track For Supreme Court

May 17, 2023 6:39PM CDT
Share
CREDIT: MGN

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Lawyers seeking to preserve pregnant women’s access to a drug used in the most common method of abortion got pushback Wednesday from appellate judges with a history of supporting abortion restrictions.

A three-judge panel of the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals heard arguments over whether the Food and Drug Administration approval of mifepristone should be revoked more than two decades after it was granted.

The case is likely to wind up at the Supreme Court.

It has already intervened to keep the drug available while the legal fight winds through the courts.

The high court’s decision came after a Texas-based judge revoked the drug’s approval.

Popular Posts

1

A Shorewood Man Pulls Over A Vehicle For Minor Fender Bender Then Shoots Gun
2

Will County State's Attorney Announces Hill Sentenced to 80 Years in 2020 Joliet Murder
3

Joliet Police Searching for Missing 24 Year old
4

City of Joliet Announces Installation of an All Way Stop Sign at McDonough Street and Tall Tree Lane
5

Brandon Road bridge over Des Plaines River in Joliet closed to traffic for emergency repairs

Recent Posts