Above normal temperatures will continue today through Thursday. Partly sunny today with a high of 87. The normal high for this time of year is 76 degrees. There is a chance of an isolated thunderstorm today. Tonight a few thunderstorms possible with a low of 64. Temperatures remain above normal with Thursday becoming warmer and humid, sunny with a high near 90. But temperatures drops to the upper 70’s on Friday. Fall arrives Saturday, partly sunny with a high of 70 degrees.