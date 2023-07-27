Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery Holds Open House Saturday

The Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery in Elwood will be holding an open house and ceremony to recognize our local first responders on Saturday July 29th between 11 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. Director of the Cemetery Quincy McCall says the open house is an opportunity for people to ask questions about burial process, eligibility and more.

McCall hopes to double the number of people who attended the last open house five years ago from 500 to over one-thousand. Prior to the open house, they will recognize our local first responders (i.e., Elwood Police, Fire and EMS, Will County Sheriff Department, Hines VA Medical Center, and Jesse Brown VA Medical Center). There will be senior VA leadership present that day as well.