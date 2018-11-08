Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery November Ceremonies

In honor of those who served and continue to serve in the military, Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery will present two events for veterans and military families this month. The month of November has been dedicated to celebrate the service and sacrifice of all who have served and are serving and waiting to come back home. On November 14th, Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery will host a wreath laying ceremony in honor or our Veterans and Military Families. The location is the main flag pole and will occur at 10 a.m.

On November 21st an open house will be held to answer questions pertaining to burial benefits, as well as questions regrading the National Cemetery Administration and Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery. The location is the public information center. For more information you can call 815-423-9958.