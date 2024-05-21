Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery to Host Memorial Day Ceremony

The Department of Veterans Affairs Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery will host a solemn Memorial Day wreath laying ceremony, accompanied by speeches, a moment of silence, musical selections, flyover, rifle volley and the playing of taps.

Zaneta Inez Adams, Deputy Assistant Secretary for Intergovernmental Affairs will be on hand plus special remarks by Will County Executive Jennifer Bertino-Tarrant.

Also on hand, Joliet American Legion Band, Abraham Lincoln Memorial Squad, American Military Timeline, Bagpipes and Drums of the Emerald Society Chicago Police, & Flyover.

The wreath laying ceremony will take place on Monday, May 27, 2024, at 11:30 a.m., and will last approx. one hour.

All members of the local community and our media partners are invited and welcome to attend. VA operates 155 national cemeteries and 34 soldiers’ lots and monument sites in 44 states and Puerto Rico. Over 5.4 million people — including 4.1 million Veterans from the Revolutionary War to the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan — are buried in VA national cemeteries.VA also provides headstones, markers or medallions for Veterans buried in state, territorial and tribal Veterans cemeteries or interred in private cemeteries.

Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, off-Site Parking is available with bus transportation to cemetery at 20901 Walter Strawn Dr. Elwood, IL 60421. On-site parking only for handicap parking and pass parking.

Special Instructions: Immediately following the ceremony Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery will host an Open House 1-3 p.m. with vendors from VBA, VHA, DAR, Suicide Prevention, VSO, ALNC Squad, and ALNC Support Committee. Due to the large number of attendees for the Memorial Day Ceremony, if you are trying to visit a specific gravesite at the cemetery, please plan your visit before or after the Memorial Day Ceremony. Drones are not permitted for filming during the ceremony.