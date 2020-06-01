Access Remains Restricted To Loop And Downtown Chicago
Chicago police continue to patrol downtown today restricting access to those who work or live there as the city recovers from a weekend filled with looting and vandalism. CTA buses and trains are back running but not stopping in the Loop. Some streets and business districts in neighborhoods also remain closed. Meanwhile, Metra is out of service today, while the CTA and Pace are imposing several service cutbacks. CTA trains and buses resumed running this morning, service was limited in a wide area including downtown. CTA bus service is now running between Western and the lakefront and between Fullerton and 47th Street.