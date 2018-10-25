Accident in Shorewood at Jefferson Street and I-55 By Jess Samson | Oct 25, 2018 @ 7:41 AM Early morning accident in Shorewood, blocking the Jefferson Street entrance to I-55 going southbound. SHARE RELATED CONTENT IDOT Asking For Road Sign Safety Message Submissions Some Folks In Illinois May Lose Their Food Stamps Will County Sheriff Debate At WJOL Studios Joliet Police Department Site of Newest Micro Pantry Lincoln-Way Marching Band Grand Champions There are 6 Early Voting Sites In Will County That Serve All Residents