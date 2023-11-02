Accident on I-80 leaves truckdriver trapped in vehicle

An investigation is underway after an afternoon crash on Interstate 80 in Will County. It was a 2:46 p.m. that the Joliet Fire Department were called to I-80 eastbound at Center Street for a report of an accident with a truckdriver trapped in the cab of his vehicle.

A bystander who witnessed the collision was with the entrapped driver helping to hold the driver in a better position to ease his pain. All eastbound traffic was closed. Units began to arrive on the scene and extrication was started immediately.

A life support helicopter was dispatched to the scene for transport to a level one trauma center. Fire crews worked for forty-two minuets to extricate the driver from the semi-truck cab. Paramedics from Joliet Fire Department and the helicopter crew worked to stabilize the patient. The patient was then flown to Good Samaritan Hospital in critical condition.

Two other semi-trucks were involved in the MVC. Joliet paramedics assessed both patients. Neither driver from these vehicles required EMS treatment.