1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

Accident on I-80 leaves truckdriver trapped in vehicle

November 2, 2023 6:31PM CDT
Share
Accident on I-80 leaves truckdriver trapped in vehicle
Photo Provided

An investigation is underway after an afternoon crash on Interstate 80 in Will County. It was a 2:46 p.m. that the Joliet Fire Department were called to I-80 eastbound at Center Street for a report of an accident with a truckdriver trapped in the cab of his vehicle.

A bystander who witnessed the collision was with the entrapped driver helping to hold the driver in a better position to ease his pain. All eastbound traffic was closed. Units began to arrive on the scene and extrication was started immediately.

A life support helicopter was dispatched to the scene for transport to a level one trauma center. Fire crews worked for forty-two minuets to extricate the driver from the semi-truck cab. Paramedics from Joliet Fire Department and the helicopter crew worked to stabilize the patient. The patient was then flown to Good Samaritan Hospital in critical condition.

Two other semi-trucks were involved in the MVC. Joliet paramedics assessed both patients. Neither driver from these vehicles required EMS treatment.

Popular Posts

1

"Channahon Has Got Some Big Kitties Now"
2

Worker Dies In Area Industrial Accident
3

Slammers Sold to Hollywood Star and Minor League Baseball Legend
4

Disappointed Fans Following Cancelation of Show At Rialto Sunday
5

Plainfield Man Arrested After Fighting Security at Joliet Grocery Store

Recent Posts