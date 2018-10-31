Accident on Inbound I-55 and Route 30 By Jess Samson | Oct 31, 2018 @ 6:08 AM Heavy traffic on inbound I-55 from Caton Farm Rd to Renwick Rd due to an accident at Route 30. Currently, the left lane is blocked. SHARE RELATED CONTENT Dry Weather For Trick or Treaters 2019 Forest Preserve dog park permits go on sale Nov. 1 Joliet Jewish Congregation to Hold an Open Solidarity Shabbat This Friday Uber And Divvy Offer Free Rides On Election Day Joe Biden To Host Campaign Rally For Congressional Candidate Underwood President Trump, Gov. Rauner Order Flags At Half-Staff