Accused Highland Park Murderer Says “No” To Plea Deal

This photo provided by the Lake County Major Crime Task Force shows Robert Crimo, III. Crimo III has been charged with seven counts of first Degree Murder in the Fourth of July parade shooting in Highland Park, Ill. (Lake County Major Crime Task Force via AP)

The Highland Park July Fourth parade shooting suspect backs out of a plea deal after a court hearing yesterday.

The criminal prosecution of Robert Crimo the 3rd was set to come to an end if he plead guilty to some or all felony counts against him. Police say he confessed to the shooting … but when the judge asked Crimo if he wanted to go forward with the plea deal, he said no. Crimo is accused of killing seven people and wounding dozens more while opening fire from a rooftop during the Highland Park July 4th parade in 2022. The trial is tentatively set for Feburary 2025.