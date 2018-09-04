Accused Joliet Murderer Released On Bond

The Joliet teacher and soccer coach accused of beating his wife to death is out on bond. Thirty-eight year old Michael Kazecki is charged with murder and was being held on 2-million dollars bond. He posted 10-percent or 200-thousand dollars in order to be released on bond. He did so on Thursday, August 30th.

He’s accused of beating his wife, Rebecca in August over a 3 day period. She died from blunt force trauma. She was also a teacher in the Joliet Public School District 86. Their three children are with family members.