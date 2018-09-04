Accused Joliet Murderer Released On Bond
By Monica DeSantis
|
Sep 4, 2018 @ 6:27 AM
Michael Kazecki/WCADF

The Joliet teacher and soccer coach accused of beating his wife to death is out on bond. Thirty-eight year old Michael Kazecki is charged with murder and was being held on 2-million dollars bond. He posted 10-percent or 200-thousand dollars in order to be released on bond. He did so on Thursday, August 30th.

He’s accused of beating his wife, Rebecca in August over a 3 day period. She died from blunt force trauma. She was also a teacher in the Joliet Public School District 86. Their three children are with family members.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Chicago Mayor Not Seeking Third Term Firefighters Used Ladders To Rescue Injured Man Huge Apartment Fire in Downtown Plainfield New Restaurant/Bar Opening To Replace Traditions Joliet Councilman Set To Retire Quieter Weather Today; Cooler By Friday
Comments