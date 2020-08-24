Activists Urge Pritzker To Deploy National Guard To Chicago
In this March 19, 2020 photo, Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker listens to a question during a news conference in Chicago. Amid an unprecedented public health crisis, the nation’s governors are trying to get what they need from the federal government – and fast. But often that means navigating the disorienting politics of dealing with President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
A group of community activists is urging Governor Pritzker to declare a state of emergency and have the Illinois National Guard deployed to Chicago. The group made the demand yesterday, pointing to the city’s surging summer gun violence. Former City Council candidate Raul Montes, Jr said the National Guard is needed because Mayor Lightfoot can’t control the city. Four aldermen proposed the deployment of the National Guard to the city last week. However, the measure was referred to committee for further discussion. Lightfoot accused the four aldermen of grandstanding.