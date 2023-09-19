1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

Actor Bijou Phillips Files For Divorce From Danny Masterson After Rape Convictions

September 19, 2023 6:31PM CDT
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Actor Bijou Phillips has filed for divorce from Danny Masterson, days after the former “That ’70s Show” star was sentenced to 30 years to life in prison for two rape convictions.

Court records show Phillips filed a petition in Santa Barbara Superior Court on Monday to end her nearly 12-year marriage to Masterson.

The couple has a 9-year-old daughter.

An attorney for Phillips did not respond to emails Tuesday, and a representative for Masterson declined comment.

Masterson maintains his innocence and his attorneys have said they plan to appeal over problems with evidence and constitutional issues with his conviction.

