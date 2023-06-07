Actor Jay Johnston, Known For ‘Bob’s Burgers’ Character, Arrested On Capitol Riot Charges

(Associated Press) – An actor known for his roles on the comedy television shows “Bob’s Burgers” and “Mr. Show with Bob and David” has been arrested on charges that he joined a mob of Donald Trump supporters in confronting police officers during the U.S. Capitol riot.

Court records show that Jay Johnston was arrested Wednesday in Los Angeles on charges including civil disorder, a felony.

The FBI says video footage captured Johnston pushing against police and wielding a stolen police shield during the attack on Jan. 6, 2021.

Johnston was the voice of the character Jimmy Pesto on Fox’s “Bob’s Burgers.”

His credits also include parts on “Arrested Development” and “Anchorman.”