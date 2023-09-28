Actor Michael Gambon, Best Known For Playing Dumbledore, Dies At 82

LONDON (AP) — Michael Gambon, the Irish-born actor knighted for his long and storied career on the stage and screen who gained admiration from a new generation of moviegoers with his portrayal of Hogwarts headmaster Albus Dumbledore in six of the eight “Harry Potter” films, has died.

He was 82.

A statement by his family, issued by his publicist on Thursday, said he died following “a bout of pneumonia.”

While the Potter role raised Gambon’s international profile and found him a huge audience, he had long been recognized as one of Britain’s leading actors.

His work spanned TV, theater and radio.

He was cast as the much-loved Dumbledore after his predecessor, Richard Harris, died in 2002.