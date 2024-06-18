Actor Sir Ian McKellen Hospitalized After Fall From Stage

FILE - Actor Sir Ian McKellen speaks during the press conference for the film "Mr. Holmes" at the 2015 Berlinale Film Festival in Berlin, Germany, Sunday, Feb. 8, 2015. McKellen has been hospitalized Monday, June 17, 2024, after toppling off a London stage during a fight scene in a play. The 85-year-old actor known for playing Gandalf in the “Lord of the Rings” films and his many stage roles was playing John Falstaff in a production of Player Kings at the Noel Coward Theatre. (AP Photo/Michael Sohn, File)

LONDON (AP) — Veteran actor Ian McKellen is expected to make a full recovery after toppling off a London stage Monday during a fight scene in a play and being hospitalized.

Producers say the 85-year-old actor known for playing Gandalf in the “Lord of the Rings” is in good spirits after the tumble.

McKellen was playing John Falstaff in a production of “Player Kings” when he fell at the Noel Coward Theatre.

A BBC journalist at the play says the actor cried out in pain after the fall.

The theater was evacuated and the play was canceled.