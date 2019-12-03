Ad Hoc Search Committee For Joliet City Manager Heats Up Next Week
Joliet City Hall/md
The search for a new Joliet City Manager is down to five applicants. A special meeting of the Joliet City Council has been called for Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday of next week. WJOL has learned that five applicants will be interviewed in closed season.
It was in October of 2018 that the city parted ways with city manager David Hales after less than one year on the job.
City Attorney Marty Shanahan then served as Interim City Manager until he was removed by the city council in June of this year in a controversial 5 to 3 vote.
Joliet’s economic development director Steve Jones assumed the city manager duties but informed the council that he had no intention of applying for the position full-time.