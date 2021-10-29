Adam Kinzinger Announces He Will Not Seek Re-Election

16th Congressional District Congressman Adam Kinzinger (R-Channahon) has just announced that he will not seek re-election in 2022. This comes after the Illinois House approved a new Congressional map that will take effect at the next election. Kinzinger was known as a congressman who spoke out against Former President Donald Trump in regards to his claims of election fraud. The district that he was drawn into would have pitted him against fellow Republican Darin La Hood.
Stay tuned to 1340 WJOL for the latest on this developing story
Tweet from @RepKinzinger announcing today’s news
I’m proud to have served #Illinois for six terms and look forward to what's next. I'll continue to fight for truth and transparency, for principled leadership and proven solutions, for hope and opportunity.
Thank you for this great honor, #IL16. Here’s to the next chapter! pic.twitter.com/vZu8NFET5e
— Adam Kinzinger (@RepKinzinger) October 29, 2021
I’m proud to have served #Illinois for six terms and look forward to what's next. I'll continue to fight for truth and transparency, for principled leadership and proven solutions, for hope and opportunity.
Thank you for this great honor, #IL16. Here’s to the next chapter! pic.twitter.com/vZu8NFET5e
— Adam Kinzinger (@RepKinzinger) October 29, 2021