      Breaking News
Adam Kinzinger Announces He Will Not Seek Re-Election

Adam Kinzinger Announces He Will Not Seek Re-Election

Oct 29, 2021 @ 10:08am
Rep. Adam Kinzinger R-Ill., (AP Photo/Noreen Nasir)

16th Congressional District Congressman Adam Kinzinger (R-Channahon) has just announced that he will not seek re-election in 2022. This comes after the Illinois House approved a new Congressional map that will take effect at the next election. Kinzinger was known as a congressman who spoke out against Former President Donald Trump in regards to his claims of election fraud. The district that he was drawn into would have pitted him against fellow Republican Darin La Hood.

Stay tuned to 1340 WJOL for the latest on this developing story

 

Tweet from @RepKinzinger announcing today’s news

Popular Posts
Louis's Family Restaurant Closing But Sons Open Their Own In Joliet
Amita health is splitting up
Pedestrian Struck and Killed On I-57
Shorewood Man Arrested Following Armed Robbery at Joliet McDonald's
Filming Near Rialto Square Theatre To Close Roads In Downtown Joliet
Connect With Us Listen To Us On