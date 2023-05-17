Additional Juvenile Arrested From March Shooting Incident

On March 23, 2023, at 3:30 p.m., Joliet Officers on patrol in the 500 block of East Cass Street observed a large number of juveniles in the parking lot of Atotonilco Taqueria. As they approached, Officers heard one gunshot in the area. The group of juveniles began running in numerous directions. Officers observed a black male running westbound on Cass Street who appeared to have something in his waistband. Officers chased this subject along with a group of juveniles to the area near the Walgreens in the 300 block of East Cass Street. Officers eventually lost sight of the male that appeared to have an item concealed in his waistband.

On the day of the incident, Officers arrested Amarion Newell (18, Joliet) and four male juveniles for Obstructing a Peace Officer.

During an investigation of this incident, Detectives identified a 16-year-old male who was believed to have fired the weapon. On April 20, 2023, Detectives secured an arrest warrant for this juvenile for charges of Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon, Reckless Discharge, and Possession of Concealed Firearm/No FOID.

On May 16, 2023, at 6:30 p.m., Officers located the wanted 16-year-old male in the 300 block of Collins Street and placed him into custody without incident. Upon search of the juvenile, Officers recovered a flare gun and a live shotgun shell.

A male juvenile (16) was arrested, processed, and transported to the River Valley Justice Center for Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Firearm (2 Counts), Reckless Discharge of a Firearm, and Possession of Concealed Firearm/No FOID.