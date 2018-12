Apollo 13 crew members Commander Captain James A. Lovell, Jr. right, and Lunar Module Pilot Fred W. Haise pose for a photo during a 40th Anniversary reunion of the moon mission at the Adler Planetarium Monday, April 12, 2010, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Paul Beaty)

Illinois residents can go to the Adler Planetarium for free today and tomorrow. By showing proof of residency, they can also gain free entry on Monday. The admission offers access to all of the exhibits. For those who want to attend Adler’s sky shows, an All Access Pass will be available at a discounted price.