Adnan Syed Hired By Georgetown’s Prison Reform Initiative

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) – Adnan Syed, who was released from a Maryland prison this year after his case was the focus of the true-crime podcast “Serial,” has been hired by Georgetown University as a program associate for the university’s Prisons and Justice Initiative.

The university says Syed started working this month for the initiative.

In his new role, Syed will support Georgetown’s “Making an Exoneree” class.

The university wrote in an online announcement that students in the class reinvestigate decades-old wrongful convictions, create short documentaries about the cases and work to help bring innocent people home from prison.