Adoptions Now Available Through Will County Animal Protection Services

Lucy, an energetic St. Bernard puppy, meets her new family after being the first adopted animal from Will County Animal Protection Services. Lucy was adopted by Will County Assistant State’s Attorney Toni Renken, who supported the department during ordinance updates.

Will County Animal Protection Services (WCAPS) has launched their new adoption program, allowing residents to adopt pets directly through the department. The adoption program follows sweeping changes to Will County animal welfare policies in response to a nationwide increase in animal shelter populations.

“This is the first time in agency history that we’ve been able to help connect animals in our care to their ‘furever’ homes,” said WCAPS Administrator Anna Payton. “If you’ve been on the fence about adopting a new pet, now is the time to act and do it. The nation is experiencing overpopulation in shelters due to more intake than adoptions, and we are no exception. We need our local residents’ help adopting these wonderful animals.”

Before the new program launched, animals in the department’s care were transferred to other animal welfare organizations to be adopted. Earlier this year, the County Board approved a series of ordinance changes aimed at modernizing the services offered by the department.

Those interested in adoption can view the available animals on the WCAPS Petfinder website – IL1035.petfinder.com. Appointments can be scheduled to visit available pets by calling 815-462-5633 or emailing [email protected]. Adoption hours are from 12:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. Monday through Friday at the WCAPS office located at 22452 Cherry Hill Rd. in Joliet.

“The Animal Protection Services department has been working hard to expand services to support pet owners and keep animals in loving homes,” said Will County Executive Jennifer Bertino-Tarrant. “Adoption services is a welcome addition to this growing list of services available to Will County residents.”

The department celebrated their first adoption when Lucy, a St. Bernard puppy, was adopted by Toni Renken and her family of four. Toni serves as a Will County Assistant State’s Attorney who met Lucy while helping WCAPS staff update county ordinances. Lucy is already adjusting to her new home and is now a certified therapy dog assisting the Will County State’s Attorney’s Office.

Residents can learn more about departmental services at www.willcounty.gov/animalservices.