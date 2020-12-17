      Breaking News
Everything You Want To Know About COVID-19

Advocate Health Care Team Members Get First Round of Vaccines

Dec 17, 2020 @ 9:32am

Front line team members at Advocate Sherman Hospital in Elgin started vaccinations this morning

Front line clinicians at Advocate Sherman Hospital in Elgin began receiving COVID-19 vaccines just after 6 a.m. on Thursday morning, making them the first Advocate Health Care team members in Illinois to receive initial doses.

Clinicians working in emergency departments, intensive care units and other settings with COVID-19 patients were the first to start receiving vaccines. The distribution of vaccines will continue at more Advocate Aurora Health hospitals in Illinois and Wisconsin later today and in the coming days.

