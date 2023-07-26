1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

AFSCME Council 31 Ratifies New Contract

July 26, 2023 12:04PM CDT
(AP Photo/John O’Connor)

The largest union of Illinois state employees is signing off a new contract.  Governor Pritzker and AFSCME Council 31 announced the ratification of a new four-year deal.  The agreement provides a four-percent pay increase retroactive to July 1st, expanded parental leave to 12 weeks and new joint efforts to improve workplace safety.  In all, base wages will rise nearly 18-percent over four years.  AFSCME represents around 35-thousand state workers.

