AFSCME Council 31 Ratifies New Contract

The largest union of Illinois state employees is signing off a new contract. Governor Pritzker and AFSCME Council 31 announced the ratification of a new four-year deal. The agreement provides a four-percent pay increase retroactive to July 1st, expanded parental leave to 12 weeks and new joint efforts to improve workplace safety. In all, base wages will rise nearly 18-percent over four years. AFSCME represents around 35-thousand state workers.