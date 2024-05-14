After 10 Months Bolingbrook Fire Ravaged Home Comes Down

It’s been an eye sore for nearly a year in Bolingbrook and now it’s coming down. As first reported by WJOL the home at 2 Fairfax Ct., was destroyed by fire on June 11th in 2023. Fencing remained around the home, but it remains a burnt out shell of itself for over 10 months. No one was injured. Crews were on scene there Monday morning as they begin the task of tearing it down.

Bolingbrook Fire Chief Jeff LaJoie told WJOL that the fire started on the covered front porch doing damage to the entire house and flames shot up to the second floor rendering the home uninhabitable. Once torn down a complete rebuild will occur.