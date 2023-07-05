1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

After Secret Documents Leak, Pentagon Plans Tighter Controls To Protect Classified Information

July 5, 2023 12:54PM CDT
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Pentagon is announcing its plans for tightening protections of classified information following the explosive leaks of hundreds of intelligence documents that were accessed through security gaps at a Massachusetts Air National Guard base.

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has directed that all secure rooms where classified information is stored and accessed get increased levels of physical security, additional controls to ensure documents aren’t improperly removed, and electronic device detection systems.

The security upgrades come as a lone airman, Jack Texeira, is accused of leaking highly classified military documents in a chatroom on Discord, a social media platform that started as a hangout for gamers.

